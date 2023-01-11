Getzville man sentenced to 33 months in prison, threatened to kill Amherst police officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Getzville man was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison after threatening to kill Amherst police officers on social media.

On March 18, 2022, Amherst police responded to reports of a man carrying a rifle near Sweet Home Road in Amherst. The complainant told officers that the man, who was later identified as the defendant, placed the rifle in the trunk of a black Toyota Corolla.

Officers later located the vehicle in the area, but it was unoccupied. Hours later, officers observed the defendant 38-year-old Benjamin Bolton, emerge from the woods with a suspected long gun.

Bolton told officers it was a BB gun, which officers verified that it was. After officers told Bolton that individuals are prohibited from carrying firearms in certain areas of the township, Bolton left the area.

Weeks later on April 8, 2022, Amherst officers responded to a Starbucks on Transit Road for a menacing call. The caller stated that a black Toyota Corolla attempted to cut the victim off as they were attempting to enter the drive-thru. When the victim drove around the vehicle, the victim saw the driver of the Corolla point a handgun out of the window at the victim.

The Corolla was later located by the officers near Dodge and Glen Oak Roads. Bolton was then taken into custody by Amherst police officers.

On April 10, 2022, Bolton posted threats toward members of the Amherst Police Department on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

On his Instagram, Bolton posted "Fictionally speaking, it's time to kill a bunch of Amherst cops in front of their families." The same day, Bolton posted a picture of the Amherst Police headquarters and wrote, "fictionally speaking, it's time for this building to be blown up with all the cops and judges inside."

A similar message was also posted on Bolton's Twitter account.

