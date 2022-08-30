Getzville man pleads guilty to using social media to threaten to kill Amherst police officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Getzville man has pleaded guilty to using social media to threaten to kill Amherst police officers.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on April 10, 38-year-old Benjamin Bolton posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, threatening members of the Amherst Police Department. On his Instagram account, Bolton posted, “Fictionally speaking, it’s time to kill a bunch of Amherst cops in front of their families.” Another post on the same day included a picture of Amherst Police Headquarters and said “fictionally speaking, it’s time for this building to be blown up with all the cops and judges inside."

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Bolton is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.