Getzville man pleads guilty to stealing life savings from victim in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Getzville man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for stealing the life savings from a victim in Amherst.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 64-year-old Victor P. Marinaccio of Getzville pleaded guilty Thursday in State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree grand larceny.

According to the DA, between July 2018 and August 2022, Marinaccio befriended the victim and misrepresented himself in order to fraudulently obtain her life savings. He used the victim’s credit cards and conducted wire transfers to steal more than $250,000 and used the money for travel and other personal expenses.

Marinaccio was located by the United States Secret Service living in a hotel in Las Vegas. He waived extradition and was returned to Western New York.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 19.

The district attorney's office said as a condition of the plea, Marinaccio will pay $250,000 in restitution to the victim at the time of his sentence.