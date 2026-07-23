Getzville man pleads guilty to deadly 2024 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Jahi Pope of Getzville has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

On July 29, 2024, Buffalo Police responded to the 1400 block of Broadway Street for a reported shooting. The district attorney's office said 19-year-old Naszair E. Sanders died at the scene.

According to the district attorney's office, Pope admitted to being part of the shooting.

Pope faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison on October 8, 2026. He continues to be held without bail.