Getzville man facing murder charge in connection with shooting in Buffalo in 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Jahi Pope of Getzville was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the DA, Pope is accused of being a participant in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Naszair E. Sanders on July 29, 2024, on the 1400 block of Broadway near Liddell Street.

Pope was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

