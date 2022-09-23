Getzville Fire Co. hosts open house and recruitment event

The Getzville Fire Company is inviting the public to come try their hand in firefighting on Saturday with an open house and recruitment drive.

The fire department will have simulated fire situations, gear for people to try on, and so much more.

The public is invited to come tour the fire hall, ask questions, and potentially sign up to become a volunteer firefighter.

Getzville Fire Co. is always in need of volunteers.

The open house will begin at 1 pm until 4 pm at 330 Dodge Road.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefight you can find more information on the Erie County website.

