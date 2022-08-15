Getting you ready for the week ahead August 15-21

NEW YORK (WKBW) — We're already halfway through August and summer is wrapping up. Let's get you ready for the week ahead and see what events are happening right here in Western New York.

The 'Twelve Best Days of Summer' continue all week long. Gates to the Erie County Fair open at 11 a.m. each day and close at 10 p.m.

In addition to all of the classic foods and attractions, Nelly is performing on August 17 at 8 p.m. You can find tickets to the show and more information on the Erie County Fair here.

If you're looking for some more family fun, North Park Theater on Hertel is hosting the next Movie Night Summer Series. A showing of The Mighty Ducks will premiere at dusk. Admission to the show is completely free. You can register for the event here.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Pendleton Farm and Home Days are back. You can expect some delicious foods, vendors, games, and live entertainment. Admission is free on both Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. More information on the event can be found on the Pendelton Farm and Home Days Facebook page.

Lastly, Buffalo is celebrating diversity this weekend starting off with the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day parade. The parade starts at noon in Niagara Square. And the celebrations continue with the Taste of Diversity Festival in Buffalo's West Side market district. Swing by Grant Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for unique food, local vendors, and live music. A list of menu items can be found here.