Getaway driver sentenced for role in Amherst drive-by shooting that paralyzed victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that an Amherst man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in a July 2021 drive-by shooting.

On July 26, 2021, 21-year-old Jeremiah Johnson was driving a vehicle when his passenger intentionally fired a rifle at the victim who was walking along Fairgreen Avenue in the town of Amherst.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to ECMC where he underwent surgery, and was deemed paralyzed. He continues to receive treatment for the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Johnson was charged as an accomplice, given he provided the shooter with the rifle and drove away from the scene of the crime.

Johnson and the shooter, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree.

Another defendant, a 19-year-old man from Rochester, was due to be sentenced Wednesday, but the case was adjourned at the request of defense counsel. A new court date has not been scheduled at this time.

