'Get your butts checked': Kevin Hays Challenge advocates for and promotes cancer screenings

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and fellow neighbors are honoring their friend by shedding a light on colon cancer. The Kevin Hays Challenge is a pledge that says you will stay up-to-date with any necessary cancer screenings.

Kevin Hays Challenge

The challenge was created to honor the life of Western New York native, Kevin Hays who passed away in 2021 at the age of 36 from colon cancer. Kevin was a major advocate for health screenings and created the Buffalo Colon Corp. The organization was dedicated to promoting colon health and screenings.

Dylyn Harrison

"He was such a huge advocate for people getting screened. Anytime he had a microphone he would be talking to people about please getting screened, you know making sure they were talking to their loved ones, to their parents," Kevin Hays Challenge Creator Dylyn Harrison said. "We really wanted to continue that in his death and really honor him in that way. We started doing this in that following March in 2022 and then again last year and this is our third year".

This year, the challenge is trending to around 600 pledges as we reach the midway point of March. Last year, the challenge acquired just over 1000 pledges.

If you'd like to pledge your name to the challenge, you can do so here. You can also learn more about the challenge and other resources here.