"Get rid of some trash, find some treasure': Junk King Buffalo lets singles dump their ex's belongings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tired of seeing your ex's box of stuff in the corner of the closet? Junk King hosted an event to help singles get rid of it for free.

"It's a great opportunity for people to show up, get rid of some trash and find a treasure," said Kristy Mazurek, of Tito's Tavern which hosted the event Saturday.

That treasure just might have four legs. Buddy's Second Chance had adoptable rescue dogs on hand to ease some of that Valentine's Day sting.

Tito's Tavern will continue work with Buddy's with part of the restaurant's proceeds going back to the pups.

Junk King is steering its “Dump Truck” throughout Buffalo, welcoming people to come and dump their ex-lover’s belongings—from heart-shaped pillows to old pictures—into the truck for free. For each item dumped, Junk King will donate $1 to the American Heart Association.