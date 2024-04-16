Watch Now
Get ready to laugh: Comedian Gabriel Iglesias to perform at the Erie County Fair

Scheduled to perform August 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 12:27:49-04

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the country's most successful stand-up comedians is bringing his tour to the "12 best days of summer."

Gabriel Iglesias, known to fans as "Fluffy," will perform at the Erie County Fair on August 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale June 7, at 10 a.m. on the fair's website.

Members of the Erie County Agricultural Society can access tickets one day earlier, on June 6. To become a member, visit the fair's membership page before May 31.

Preferred seats are $85, reserved seats are $73.70 and general admission seats are $51.10. Tickets can only be purchased online.

All tickets purchased for a show at the grandstand will include admission to the fair on the day of the show.

To learn more about Iglesias' "Don't Worry, Be Fluffy" tour, you can visit the comedian's website here.

