Get ready to bundle up, Stryker the harbor seal predicts frigid winter for Western New York

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A harbor seal at the Aquarium of Niagara has made his annual prediction of what to expect of winter weather in Western New York.

Stryker, the harbor seal, has predicted a "frigid" winter season for the Western New York region.

The aquarium teamed up with local full-service energy company, NOCO, to deliver Stryker's winter prediction.

Western New Yorkers have no reason not to believe Stryker - the harbor seal has gone two for two in his previous winter weather predictions. Stryker predicted a mild, cold winter in 2020 and a frigid one in 2021. Both predictions were correct.

Aquarium of Niagara

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino participated in the weather predictions, naming the day "Stryker Predicts Winter Day" in Niagara Falls.

"As always the Aquarium is not only a place to learn about our environment and Aquatic life, but it's a place to have fun,” Restaino said. “Stryker is our veteran ‘Weather Seal’ and we count on him to get us off in the right direction as winter approaches."

Third-grade students from the nearby Harry F. Abate Elementary School were also present at the event, as they cheered Stryker on while he made his prediction.

Aquarium of Niagara

Western New Yorkers can visit Stryker and his friends at the Aquarium's NOCO Day, Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees can receive free child admission for every paid adult. For more information on the event, you can visit the Aquarium of Niagara's site, here.

