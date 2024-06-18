'Get outside as much as possible': Southtowns take advantage of splash pads amid excessive heat

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Public swimming pools and splash pads play a crucial role during times of extreme heat.

In the Southtowns, 7 News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with several people, giving a voice to parents about their concerns for their children's safety, along with a couple kids playing basketball, as the temperatures get ready to soar into the 90s this week.

Staying cool for the summer felt like a tough task Monday.

"Just getting in the water anywhere we can, where it's available, staying hydrated and just staying out of the sun," Josh Cieslica said.

Orchard Park resident Josh Cieslica and his family are on their second splash pad of the day, trying to keep cool as best they can.

Their first stop was in West Seneca, before coming to the Village of Blasdell Splash Pad.

"She loves it. As soon as she's up, she's outside," Cieslica added.

The heat wasn't too hot to handle for baby's second summer.

The same goes for families at Yates Park in Orchard Park.

"Get outside as much as possible. Stay in the shade and really come to take advantage of the park here at Green Lake, the splash pad, the beach," Father and Orchard Park resident Matt Webb shared. "The kids love it, just running around and jumping in the water. It was a little hot when the sun was out. It's been humid today, I feel like."

Mother and North Tonawanda resident Angelisa Sweat shared, "Mostly staying under the air conditioner. I waited a little while before we came out. I let it cool off a little bit and then came out."

While some beat the heat with water, others took advantage of the park with a game of ball.

Orchard Park resident Henry Hudack said, "We beat the heat by drinking a lot of water, staying hydrated."