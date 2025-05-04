Get in style with help of Goodwill Ambassadors

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — Goodwill hosted a one-of-a-kind styling experience on Saturday at its Southgate Plaza location in West Seneca.

More than 30 people got the chance to meet Goodwill Ambassadors, and received a personalized thrift styling session, showing just how fun, accessible and community-driven secondhand shopping can be.

Thrifting has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, especially in today's economy.

Goodwill plans to host these kinds of events seasonally.How does a shopping spree that can actually help you make ends meet sound?