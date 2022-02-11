Get a view of Buffalo from above with Seneca One's Happy Hour + Tour

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ever wonder what Buffalo looks like from 500+ feet above? You can now find out by going to Seneca One.

The building has a new tour schedule called "Buffalo From Above." You're invited to get a cocktail at the Lobby Bar, which is from the set of the HBO series The Sopranos, then get a guided tour through the building's new updates.

“There is so much going on at Seneca One now that a full tour would take a full day, that’s for sure,” said Sean Heidinger, Director of Business Development at Douglas Development.

It costs just 17 dollars for a cocktail and hour-long tour. Kids are welcome. You can RSVP by clicking this link. Or head to senecaonebuffalo.com.