Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Georgia man sentenced to 14 years in prison, distributed cocaine to multiple cities including Buffalo

Handcuffs
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Handcuffs
Posted at 5:19 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 17:20:07-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a Georgia man was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Between Oct. 2017 and Dec. 7, 2018, 47-year-old Adrian Grier conspired with 11 other individuals to sell cocaine.

One of Grier's co-defendants brokered bulk quantity cocaine to multiple parts of the country including Buffalo, Kentucky, and Georgia.

Grier coordinated trips to Kentucky to acquire kilograms of cocaine and was intercepted discussing plans to increase the quantity of cocaine he could obtain in Georgia.

Grier was sentenced to 168 months or 14 years by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United