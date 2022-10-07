Georgia man sentenced to 14 years in prison, distributed cocaine to multiple cities including Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a Georgia man was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Between Oct. 2017 and Dec. 7, 2018, 47-year-old Adrian Grier conspired with 11 other individuals to sell cocaine.

One of Grier's co-defendants brokered bulk quantity cocaine to multiple parts of the country including Buffalo, Kentucky, and Georgia.

Grier coordinated trips to Kentucky to acquire kilograms of cocaine and was intercepted discussing plans to increase the quantity of cocaine he could obtain in Georgia.

Grier was sentenced to 168 months or 14 years by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

