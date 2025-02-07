Georgia man found guilty of shooting and killing man in his car in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Georgia man is set to be sentenced after he was convicted of killing a man in Niagara Falls in 2023.

24-year-old Matthew Glass was found guilty of Murder in the Second Degree for the deadly shooting of 48-year-old Robert Miller. Glass shot Miller on October 2, 2023, while Miller sat in his car on Pine Avenue.

“The defendant committed this brazen act of violence in the middle of a busy Niagara Falls business district," said Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman. "Mr. Miller’s family may never understand why the defendant shot him to death in cold blood, but hopefully this verdict will impart a sense that justice has been done.”

Glass will be sentenced on April 10.

