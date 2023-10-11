Wyoming County Board of Supervisors approves creation of countywide ambulance program

WYOMING COUNTY (WKBW) — Wyoming County announced that its Board of Supervisors has approved the creation of a countywide ambulance program.

"Their decision was the result of a two year-long process considering available options to deliver high quality ambulance services for residents. It was prompted by the cancellation of the current agreement by Monroe Ambulance, effective December 15, 2023. Monroe Ambulance cited staffing, low reimbursement and inefficiencies due to the geographic distance of Wyoming County from their operations headquarters in Rochester, NY as reasons for the cancellation of the agreement," a release says.

The county said statewide county governments are facing similar challenges due to staffing shortages across all fields of health care.

The approval from the Board of Supervisors authorizes the creation of positions to staff the Wyoming County Ambulance Services and begin the process of purchasing needed equipment and supplies.