'Wings Over Batavia' Air Show to take flight over the Genesee County Airport

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Don't be surprised if you see a low flying plane in the area.

The 'Wings Over Batavia' Air Show says a pilot will be skywriting over Buffalo and Rochester ahead of this year's air show.

The event kicks off at the Genesee County Airport in Batavia on August 31st.

Several planes and pilots will take part including members of the United States Air Force.

7 News spoke with Austin Denny from the USAF who is an avionics specialist for the USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team to learn what his favorite part of the event is.

"The jets will be staged in different locations and they'll fly in for the show," Denny said. "So the very first moment whenever he flies in it's going to be what we call a staged entry. He's going to be fast and loud over the crowd and they're not going to expect it."

Tickets cost $49 for adults, kids 12 and under get in for free. You can learn more about this year's air show here.