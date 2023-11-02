‘We’re giving back to people': Warsaw Middle Schoolers spend school day raking leaves for people in need

WARSAW, N.Y. — All of Warsaw Middle School split into groups to support their local community Thursday by helping 18 different households in need rake their leaves.

This was the school’s first ever ‘Raking for a Reason' event.

WKBW 7th grade students raking the leaves to the side of the road for Warsaw residents.

For 90-year-old Clyde Embling, household chores like raking leaves aren’t as easy as they used to be.

“I don’t get around like I used to,” Embling said. “I feel good, except my one leg doesn’t work. It’s kind of hard to rake with one leg.”

WKBW Warsaw Middle Schoolers waving goodbye to Clyde after raking his yard.

Usually, 80-year-old Maryann Ackerman relies on her children to help her with those tasks.

“I have four grown children that normally come,” Ackerman said. “They insist that I don’t [rake] anymore."

For these two Warsaw residents, help was on the way in the form of dozens of middle schoolers.

Thursday, Emily Broughton and her 6th grade class stopped by to help Maryann rake her leaves.

WKBW 80-year-old Warsaw resident Maryann Ackerman came outside to thank the 6th grade class that raked the yard for her.

“Some people just don’t have time, or they’re sick or something,” Emily said. “I like the outdoors, and it teaches kids what community service is.”

“These kids are great, absolutely great, and I’m so thrilled that they’ve done this for me,” Maryann said.

WKBW Maryann happily watched the students help her from her front porch.

Many of the kids loved doing the work just as much as people like Clyde appreciated the help.

“I deeply appreciate it, I’m just overwhelmed with thanks for what they’ve done.” Clyde said. “They’re not only working hard, but they’re having fun.”

“I like raking, and I like doing this sort of stuff,” said 7th grader Mackenna Flint.

“I think it’s pretty awesome, since we're giving back to people who can’t do this themselves,” said 8th grader Willow Reagan.

WKBW This group of 7th grade students finished early and decided to take a short break to play in the leaves.

The Warsaw Middle School principal, Kimberly D’Amico, hopes to make the 'Raking for a Reason' event a yearly occurrence moving forward.