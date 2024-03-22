'We have a tremendous need': Students get hands-on experience in the health care industry

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A head start for hundreds of Western New York High Schoolers considering a future in health care.

Organizers say nearly 600 students from four counties came together in Batavia to meet people from a wide range of careers in the health care industry, including EMS, holistic medicine, nursing and vet technician sessions.

Angela Grouse, GLOW With Your Hands Co-Chair and Education to Employment Director at the Livingston County Area Chamber of Commerce says, "We have a tremendous need in the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming County region for healthcare providers. If you took every student whose attending today's event and put them into the world of work we wouldn't fill all of the openings."

One of the hundreds of students at Genessee Community College, Ava Matla says, "I've seen a lot of new things. I was really interested in the radiology program but I think I've really dialed in on x-ray technician as a future occupation."

High school student Allison Williams says, "There were some really nice people in there showing you all the different tools you learn when you're nursing."

Fernando Cacho plans to work as an emergency room physician and says he got some hands-on experience. He explains, "This morning I actually woke up with a little bit of issues in my sinuses so when I spoke with the physicians they taught me some massaging techniques to help soothe that area. So, my breathing is better."

Sessions also covered careers in EMS, mental health, physical therapy, holistic medicine, radiology, vet technician, social work, nursing, respiratory therapy, speech pathology, surgery and research science.

For more information about GLOW With Your Hands you can click here.