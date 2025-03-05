PAVILION, NY (WKBW) — With the ongoing trade war between the United States and Canada, Mexico, and China, U.S. farmers are increasingly concerned about the potential repercussions of newly imposed tariffs.

According to an Associated Press report, the tariffs could raise the cost of fertilizer—which largely comes from Canada—causing it to surge.

WKBW 'Wait and see game': WNY farmers react to President Trump's tariffs

Jack Klapper, a dairy farmer with Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion, expressed his concerns about the impact of these tariffs.

He noted that the current tariff situation could lead to a loss of $6 billion in revenue over the next four years, citing factors such as deportations and reduced consumer food spending as additional sources of stress for the agricultural sector.

“We are price takers, not price makers," Klapper said. "The federal government sets our price, and an increase in production costs would have a serious negative impact on our farms."

He further explained that rising costs could affect various aspects of dairy farming, including feed ingredients like corn and soybeans and essential steel and aluminum equipment.

Klapper emphasized that consumers will eventually feel the effects of these price hikes.

In a statement, New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher highlighted the agricultural community's concerns regarding higher federal tariffs.

“The enactment of higher federal tariffs with Canada, Mexico and China is an issue of great concern to the agricultural community in New York. Our farmers are already dealing with razor-thin margins. If these tariffs persist, they may be faced with rising costs of products like potash, a key ingredient in fertilizer, as nearly all of it is imported from Canada. Meanwhile, New York State is number two in the nation for apple production. If Washington State, the number-one producer, cannot export apples, they may sell them in New York at a fraction of the normal cost, which would undercut our farmers’ profit margin even further. These, along with retaliatory tariffs, are just a few examples illustrating the trickle-down effects of higher tariffs. U.S. dairy farmers exported nearly $9 billion globally in 2024, with the largest portion of these exports going to Canada, Mexico and China. While we support fair trade, our goal is always to provide affordable and accessible food for all New Yorkers while protecting our agricultural markets and lowering input costs for our farmers.” New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher

In response to the current situation, Klapper went to Albany to advocate for U.S. farmers.

He believes that farmers must have a voice in trade discussions to protect their interests.

“If you don’t have a seat at the table, then you’re on the menu,” Klapper said.

With up to 18% of U.S. milk exported to countries like China and Mexico, farmers like Klapper remain resilient.

He reflected on the challenges they face, quoting John F. Kennedy.

“The farmer is the only person in our economy who buys everything at retail. He sells everything at wholesale, and we pay for it both ways," said Klapper.

