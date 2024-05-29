Village of Perry receives nearly $10 million from NYS for revitalization projects

VILLAGE OF PERRY, N.Y. — You'll soon see some changes coming to the Village of Perry, after it received about $10 million from New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The money will support 11 different projects that reuse historic buildings and promote the village as a tourist destination due to its closeness to Letchworth State Park which saw nearly a million visitors last year.

Here's some of the projects the money will go toward:



$2.1 million will be used to extend the existing Silver Lake Trail into the downtown part of the village. It includes landscaping, street-scaping, public art, and more.

~$2.02 million will go to renovate the second floor of the historic Village Hall to create a multi-purpose venue for events.

$1.9 million to renovate the historic Perry Academy, transforming the classrooms into one-and-two bedroom apartments, plus a daycare.

$350,000 will fund street-scaping improvements on South Main Street at Mill, complete with re-done sidewalks, trees, lighting, and seating.

Mayor Rick Hauser tells 7 News this will make a big and positive difference in the village.