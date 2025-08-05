GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Enrollment in trade programs has increased nearly 5% between 2020 and 2023, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. During that same period, traditional college enrollments declined.

In Wyoming County, business and education leaders are preparing for this year's annual career festival aimed at introducing students to trade careers.

The GLOW With Your Hands Career Exploration Festival brings together students from Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties to explore high-demand jobs in the trades.

"Glow with your Hands has been a catalyst, igniting career exploration for nearly 7000 students across our region," Angela Grouse said. "This isn't just an event, it's a movement."

WATCH: Trade programs see a spike in enrollment as traditional college enrollment numbers decline

Trade programs see a spike in enrollment as traditional college enrollment numbers decline

The program encourages students to consider trade careers as an alternative to traditional college paths.

Maynard Fuller, who has been working for three years and was recently hired full-time, shared his experience.

"I operate equipment and we just started a new project on our barns and new milking parlors, so I've been helping a little bit on digging and site work and just everything in there," Fuller said. "Then I run equipment, and I also do shop maintenance on equipment."

At Letchworth Central School District, students receive hands-on education that prepares them for immediate employment during or after school.

"The innovation center will house our wood shop, two paint booths, our metal shop, our high-end computer lab, our 3D print room, a robotics lab and then our maker space," Superintendent Todd Campbell said. "There's a lot of things that are dangerous in these areas and the attitude of our students is unique in that they really take all of that to heart."

Forrest Hess, one of the instructors, praised the students.

"We have some of the best students in the country, we really do," Hess said. "When they graduate, some of these students become lifelong friends and even family, and the things that some of these students do with their lives is unbelievable."

The 7th annual GLOW With Your Hands Career Exploration Festival will take place on September 30 at the Genesee County Fairgrounds, with 1,000 students expected to attend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.