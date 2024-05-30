'To help kids deal with tough times': How Hot Wheels will help carry on the legacy of fallen sergeant

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hot Wheels may seem like a small toy, but they now have a big job in Genesee County.

The toys will help carry on the legacy of fallen Genesee County Sheriff's Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello who died earlier this year.

Deputy Rachel Diehl is Sergeant Sanfratello's niece. She says it's impossible to talk about her uncle without mentioning his love of community and his collection of diecast cars — specifically, Hot Wheels.

Genesee County Sheriff's Office Mattel, Inc., the manufacturer of Hot Wheels, sent four cases of diecast cars to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in honor of Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello. Sergeant Sanfratello was an avid collector of Hot Wheels and used to give them to children who would visit the Sheriff's Office.

"He was not only my uncle, but my best friend, my partner," said Diehl. "He was the kid that never grew up."

Deputy Diehl says Sergeant Sanfratello had thousands of Hot Wheels. He kept a collection in his office drawer and would give the toy cars to children who were in the sheriff's office.

"Many times if kids were here... it wasn't for a happy reason," said Lynn Riccobono. She worked her entire career with Sanfratello. When he passed, she reached out to Mattel to help share his story.

Shortly after, four cases, 288 Hot Wheels, arrived on Riccobono's porch, along with the company's condolences.

The sheriff's office is now sending those cars to several community agencies to be passed on to children in Sanfratello's name.

Genesee County Sheriff's Office The donated Hot Wheels cars have been distributed to several agencies in Genesee County where they will be given to children in honor of Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello.

"It feels so good because we don't want him to be forgotten," Diehl said. "He will always be with us one way or another even if it's just in a Hot Wheels car."