'The beginning of a new chapter,' Batavia PD breaks ground on new $15M station

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction has officially started for the City of Batavia's new $15 million police station that will be opening its doors downtown by next year.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of law enforcement in Batavia," Matthew Wojtaszczyk, Batavia Police Department Detective, said. "The groundbreaking for a new police station symbolizes our commitment for creating a safe and secure environment for all."

The city's new police station and headquarters will replace the department's current building — the Brisbane Mansion, built in 1855.

Shawn Heubusch, Batavia Police Chief, said the 19th century building isn't ADA certified and is extremely outdated when it comes to a proper police facility.

"It's a very old and antiquated structure," Heubusch said. "Policing today has changed dramatically and the building no longer serves a purpose as far as public health and safety is concerned."

The new station will be a 20,000 square-foot facility with ADA certifications and modern amenities.

"...You're going to be in a new building with the latest and greatest technology," Claudia Tenney (R), U.S. Representative, said.

Many said this building will benefit Batavia's neighbors as well as potentially bring more recruits.

"If you're looking at jobs and you want to be a police officer or a deputy sheriff somewhere and you walk into a building for an interview and it looks like it's from the 1800s, and then you walk into a building at another agency and it looks all modern and nice, where are you going to work?" Heubusch rhetorically asked.

Construction in downtown Batavia will continue on the building until its completion next year.