‘That’s the meaning of Christmas’: 10-year-old Batavia girl buys gifts for Oishei Children's Hospital patients

BATAVIA, N.Y. — For 10-year-old Teigan Desautels, December is her season of giving, and not just to her family and friends, to the kids she doesn't even know staying at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

For the past two years she has raised money to buy Christmas gifts for the patients at the hospital, and it all started just by watching a YouTube video.

“There was this person that was donating $5,000 to a bunch of children’s hospitals,” Teigan said. “I started thinking about everything I could do, and then I came to my mom and told her about [my idea].”

WKBW Teigan Desautels and her mom, Jennifer, had originally set their 2023 goal at raising $200, but they surpassed that milestone in just one week.

“My heart melted,” Teigan’s mom Jennifer Desautels said. “She has always been a sweet, giving, thoughtful person.”

Last year, Teigan took $25 in cash that she received as a Christmas gift and turned it into toy donations for kids.

“For some kids, it could be their last holiday, so I thought about getting donations and buying a bunch of toys with all the money,” Teigan said.

WKBW 10-year-old Teigan Desautels was able to fill her entire dining room table with the gifts that she bought for the patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

But you can’t get a lot of toys for just $25, so Teigan asked her mom for some help.

And with one Facebook post, she raised $200 last year.

“It felt pretty good, since I spent all of it on toys I could use for the kids,” Teigan said.

However, when she posted on Facebook again this year, Teigan’s total grew, and in just a few weeks, they’ve raised $515.

“I told Teigan ‘You have $515!’ and her jaw dropped, she was so excited.” Jennifer said.

Family Photo Teigan Desautels is just in 5th grade and came up with the idea to collect donations by herself.

If you want to add more to Teigan’s donations, you can reach out to Jennifer on Facebook.

All of the gifts are going to be donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital in the coming days to make Christmas that much more special for several people staying there.

Teigan has already bought a lot of gifts -- Over 30 squishmallows, dozens of baby toys, coloring supplies, and even some warm socks.

“I think it’ll feel pretty good, since I’m giving, and that’s the meaning of Christmas,” Teigan said