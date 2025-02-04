'That land is all we have left': Outrage over impacts of proposed data center in Genesee County

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 50 people showed up to the Genesee County Economic Development Center's public hearing on Monday at the Alabama Fire Department.

Most of them were there to speak out against building a proposed data center in the Town of Alabama near many wildlife areas and next to the Tonawanda Seneca Nation.

Western New York Environmental Alliance/Alliance of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation STAMP Map

WHAT IS STAMP?

The Genesee County Economic Development Corp (GCEDC) acquired more than 1,200 acres to build the Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) in Alabama, New York.

At least two companies have moved into this industrial park, but now multiple investor groups have proposed building a more than $3.3 billion data center in STAMP. A data center houses technology for companies to store data.

On Monday GCEDC said the data center would create about 105 jobs, and bring in more than $200 million in revenue to the area. However, critics said it will permanently damage the area that's home to hundreds of species and borders the Tonawanda Seneca Nation.

"Everything we believe in is tied to the land, the land is it," said Barabara Jonathan who lives on the Tonawanda Seneca Nation reservation. "There is no going backward because once the land is gone where do we all sit?"

Jonathan spoke at the public microphone and said it impacts many other nearby areas as well.

"This affects all of Western New York," said Eve Wackett to the room full of people.

"It just breaks my heart to see repeated attacks on Indigenous rights," said Wackett.

She is also passionate about this issue because she cares for wildlife that depend on this area. More than 100 species of birds can be found here, some which are at risk.



"When I learned about the endangered Short-eared Owl I said no this cannot go here," said Wackett about the data center.

The Western New York Environmental Alliance also lists the Northern Harrier, Golden Plover and Cerulean Warbler as species at risk.

Madeline Nyblade, an assistant professor at the College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, said her research indicates that pollution from this data center would cause significant threats to the soil and hydrology in the area.

While it's unclear when a decision will be made, the GCEDC also accepting written public comment.