Teenage bicyclist hit and killed in Genesee County

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Gensesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in the Town of Alabama.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a crash on Tesnow Road a little after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They say they found a 17-year-old lying on the ground who appeared to be hit by a 2022 black Chevy Blazer.

Deputies say 17-year-old Arthur G. Breton III was riding his bike northbound on the road when he was hit by the SUV that was also traveling northbound. Investigators believe the SUV was coming over a hill and the driver could not see Breton.

Breton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as factors in the crash.