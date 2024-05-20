Suspects plead not guilty to causing the death of Genesee County Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Prosecutors are now building their case against a man and woman accused of causing the death of a Genesee County Sergeant in March.

Michael Elmore and Lyndsey Wilcox were both arraigned Monday morning. Elmore pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including Aggravated Manslaughter and Aggravated Criminally Negligent Homicide. Wilcox also pleaded not guilty to the charges against her including Burglary and Assault.

Batavia Police Department

Sergeant Sanfratello died March 10 after an incident while working a special assignment at Batavia Downs.

According to the Batavia Police Department, Sergeant Sanfratello and casino security were notified of a verbal altercation between two people at the bar that Sunday. Sanfratello and security began escorting two people out, 33-year-old Michael Elmore and 39-year-old Lyndsey Wilcox.

Wilcox was placed under arrest after allegedly becoming physically combative. Elmore allegedly interfered with the arrest and attacked Sanfratello. According to police, security and civilians attempted to help the sergeant as a physical fight took place between them.

Police said during the altercation, Sergeant Sanfratello attempted to use his Taser on Elmore but he continued to be combative. The sergeant then became unresponsive and CPR was started immediately. Sanfratello was pronounced dead by the Genesee County Coroner.

Following the incident, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office held a joint press conference with Batavia Police. Authorities talked about the impact Sanfratello had on so many people.

Sanfratello Family

"My dad was one of a kind," said Ian Sanfratello, the son of Genesee County Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello. "He will never be forgotten and he will be missed immensely by all who not only had the chance to know him, but talk to him. And he will always be loved."