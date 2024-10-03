'Something special about a steam engine': 104-year-old locomotive rides again at Arcade & Attica Railroad

ARCADE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Steam Engine #18 is back on the rails again at the Arcade & Attica Railroad.

The 104-year-old locomotive underwent a seven-year restoration effort by the railroad.

Now, passengers can climb abroad again.

“From the whistle going to hearing the engine working... hugging along and the smell of the coal in the air...it's a pretty cool experience," said Brian Kendall, the passenger conductor.

He makes an effort to dress as authentically as possible...down to an antique pocket watch.

Right now, you can climb aboard the refurbished steam engine for the railroad's fall foliage tour, which takes passengers from Arcade to a depot in Curriers and back.

On Wednesday, the fall foliage excursion was packed with nearly 400 passengers, many of them train enthusiasts.

Will Girard of Rochester is a fan of steam engines.

“It's coal-driven and just the mechanism and engineering from 80 to 100 years ago...And it's still running today? I think it's amazing,” he said.

"Diesels are OK," said Michael Husar of Fairport, who was riding the train with his wife Betty Jo Brown. "But there's something special about a steam engine."

Lance Hevizy of Yorkshire said he often visited Arcade as a child to see the trains go by.

"The number 18 steam engine was referred to as Stanley. It's so great to be back here in Arcade and hearing that whistle blow again. It's amazing," he said.

You can book tickets to ride the Steam Engine and other trains at aarailroad.com.