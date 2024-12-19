‘She is one of one’: Batavia Spanish teacher makes yearly tradition of Classroom Christmas Caroling

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — At Batavia High School, the hallways are filled with the Christmas carols you know and love, sung in Spanish.

Rather than traveling door to door in a neighborhood, this group of carolers goes classroom to classroom.

Jennifer Korpanty has taught Spanish at Batavia High School for 37 years and has made a tradition of turning her students into merry musicians.

“You have to do fun things with students,” Korpanty said. “Just knowing that this is the last year, it's bittersweet, but it’s been a lovely career.”

This year’s Christmas tour is the grand finale for Mrs. Korpanty, those singers joining in the Christmas spirit, her junior and senior students.

WKBW Mrs. Korpanty and all of her caroling students spread her final round of Christmas cheer at the high school.

“It couldn’t happen if there wasn’t such a lively personality behind it,” senior Ava Anderson said.

“You are not going to find another person like her. In this school, she’s one of one,” senior Phillips said. “I love learning Spanish, she has made it so fun throughout the years, I want to continue learning it as I grow up.”

With holiday cheer this jolly, not even superintendent Jason Smith could help but sing.

“Mrs. Korpanty was my teacher way back in the mid to late 80s,” Smith said. “She is a wonderful teacher, and she has wonderful students.”