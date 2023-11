BATAVIA, N.Y.(WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. It happened on Route 5 in Batavia.

Police say they found a man lying in the roadway just before 7 p.m. who appeared to have been hit by a gray SUV. They say it seems the pedestrian walked across the road in front of the car and died after being hit.

The crash is under investigation. No names have been released until the family is notified.