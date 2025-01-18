'Open sooner rather than later': Oak Orchard Health pushes for warming center

WARSAW, NY (WKBW) — Oak Orchard Health is working to open a warming center in Wyoming County to address the rising homelessness issue, as over 770,000 Americans were homeless on one night in 2024, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The warming center aims to provide shelter and resources for those in need, as homelessness in Wyoming County increased by 21% from 2023. The center is essential with temperatures expected to drop below freezing next week.

Oak Orchard Health pushing to open warming center in Warsaw

"I wish I could give you a date we could open. It is so important that this gets open sooner rather than later because it is so cold out," said Karen Kinter, CEO of Oak Orchard Health.

Local government has resisted the warming center, requiring Oak Orchard Health to fill out more paperwork, which could take up to two months to review by code enforcement

7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson reached out to Wyoming County Board of Supervisors Chair Rebecca Ryan, she said 'no comment'.

"People have their own biases against what homelessness is, and they don't understand that it's not the typical person living underneath the bridge all the time," said Julie Carasone, the warming center manager for Oak Orchard Health.

New York State Assemblyman David DiPietro supports the center, especially after he and his wife took in a young man down on his luck. Years later, Assemblyman DiPietro is still in touch with him as he is at base camp for the Army.

"When people are down, give them a helping hand. That's what this place does, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

The warming center would serve as a haven during winter's coldest nights in a rural community with an 11% poverty rate.

The warming center's opening is crucial for providing warmth and dignity to those experiencing homelessness in Wyoming County, with community leaders like Karen Kinter and David DiPietro advocating for its necessity.

