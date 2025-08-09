Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One man killed, two others seriously hurt in head-on crash in Genesee County

An investigation found a 39-year-old Batavia man was driving on Route 33 when he attempted to pass another car, hitting an oncoming car head-on.
TOWN OF BERGEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says a man has died following a car crash in the Town of Bergen.

Authorities say this happened on Route 33 around 12:30 Friday afternoon. An investigation found 39-year-old Joseph Meli from Batavia was driving a Ford on Route 33 when he attempted to pass another car. As Meli was attempting to pass, authorities say he hit an oncoming Hyundai head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai, 32-year-old Mari Hamilton from North Chili, was seriously hurt and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Her passenger, 35-year-old Paul Hamilton was also seriously hurt and two juveniles in the back seat suffered minor injuries. They were all taken to Strong for treatment.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and being led by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

