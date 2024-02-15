'More and more difficult for families' NYS family-farms shrinking

LINWOOD, NY — According to the2022 Agriculture Census, more and more farms in New York State are shutting down due to high production and labor costs.

New York State experienced a 9 percent drop in dairy farms, the most significant decrease in three decades.

One farm in Linwood is working hard to keep the family legacy alive.

WKBW

"Our farms here in Linwood, New York. We are a 7th generation dairy farm with roots dating back to the early 1800s," said Jack Klapper, co-owner of Noblehurst Farms.

The farm is home to 2-thousand dairy cows, and at 26 years old, Klapper is dedicating his life to his family's farm.

"Hopefully, be able to one day pass it on down to the next generation here at the farm and pass it down for the next generations to come," said Klapper.

Jack Klapper's siblings have chosen to leave agriculture, and he tells me if this decrease continues, we could all be seeing higher prices at the grocery store.

"Certainly, there is a rise in food prices in the grocery store; we have already started to see that. Instead of your local foods coming, there will be foods shipped in from other states where the cost is cheaper to produce or possibly from other countries, and it's really really important we keep New York farms going and support our New York farmers," said Klapper.

Co-owner John Noble helps run Noblehurst Farm. He says the price of running a farm drives some family-owned farmers to sell.

WKBW

"As time goes on, the ability to make a living off 100 cows or 100 acres is getting more and more difficult for families to thrive," said Noble.

On top of farm costs increasing from fertilizer to fuel and seeds, labor saw a 41-percent jump in five years to give workers higher wages and fair overtime.

The Nobles and Klappers hope to inspire the younger generation to get involved in Agriculture Production.

"It's rewarding to see the young people get engaged and enjoy what they are doing, and frankly, giving the business to the next generation is the most important thing I had to do in my tenure," said Noble.

"It's just a passion that burns inside to continue the heritage and roots in this place, and hopefully, it will go to another generation one day," said Klapper.