'Introduce what puppetry is': New York State Puppet Festival brings exposure to niche art

PERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Puppetry is known as a niche style of art. At the New York State Puppet Festival, the goal is to bring exposure to that art and to introduce festival goers to the different styles/genres of puppetry.

"It’s a ten day festival where we invite artist from all over the world to come and put their puppetry art on display in gallery exhibitions, performances, workshops and also this year for the first time on film," NYS Puppet Festival Founder Josh Rice said.

Perry Native Josh Rice started the festival back in 2018. The bi-annual has brought in puppeteers from around the world and has only grown in popularity since its inception. When Rice started the festival, he was skeptical of its success.

"Most people think of puppets only as the muppet-style, but there's so much more," Rice said. "To our amazement, people really seem to enjoy it. And it’s fun for us because we get to introduce people to what the breadth and scope of what puppetry is".

Now, do you remember the music video for "WTF (Where They From)" by Missy Elliot when puppets were used to act as Missy and Pharrell?

Well, that's the work of Tarish 'Jeghetto' Pipkins, a puppeteer from North Carolina. He's one of the performers at the New York State Puppet Festival. He's been performing at the festival since it started.

"I’ve seen some incredible work even at this festival. The diversity of even the styles of puppetry, the puppeteers, it’s just so vast," Pipkins said.

Pipkins prides himself on versatility as he describes his work as hybrid. One style he performs is the one you saw on the 'WTF' which is known as marionette and the other is rod puppets. Pipkins said he's always had a passion for storytelling and puppeetering has allowed him to be the most creative as he also handcrafts all his puppets.

"You're breathing life into an inanimate object," Pipkins said. "I can do it physically with a visual, an audio and in this 3D world. I’m just so happy that I fell into puppetry".

For Rice, the festival is all about bringing that exposure to all ages with the hope that he can inspire people to pursue this niche art.

"To be able to introduce other young people to things like this I think shows them this world of opportunity of art and culture. And the same for all generations" Rice said.

One of the best parts to Rice about the festival is being able to host it in his hometown. He said it's been incredible to see what happens in the town during the festival and he's grateful that he's been able to bring people in to enjoy the local scene.

"I never thought about the economic impact that art can do," Rice said. "To be an asset to the town feels really important".

The festival is located at Theatre@37 in Perry and runs through Sunday, June 30th. For more information on the events, click here.

Theatre@37

37 S Main St, Perry, NY 14530