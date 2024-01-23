Watch Now
'I really hope people listen': Warsaw teens beg peers to quit vaping in radio ad

Warsaw high schoolers are begging their peers to quit vaping in a radio ad, calling out the dangers and hazards in e-cigarettes
Samantha Werner, Danielle Errington and Patrick Langdon are members of the Warsaw High School club SADD and want their peers to quit vaping.
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 23, 2024
WARSAW, NY — Students at Warsaw High School are begging their peers to quit vaping in a radio ad, calling out the dangers and hazards of e-cigarettes.

The teens are in a school club called Students Against Destructive Decisions or SADD. The Wyoming County Health Department asked for the club's help in creating an ad campaign.

Samantha Werner, senior at Warsaw High and member of SADD

"We see kids vaping in schools and smoking, so we want to fight against that," said Samantha Werner, senior at Warsaw High School and member of SADD.

Werner, Patrick Langdon, and Danielle Errington are part of the SADD club; with the help of the Wyoming County Health Department, they are airing an ad on CJ Country encouraging fellow teens not to use vapes or tobacco products.

Danielle Errington, member of the school club SADD

"I know of people that do it a lot in and out of school, and it's a huge problem of how common and accepted it is," said Errington, a senior at Warsaw High School.

According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than 2 million children and teens are currently using e-cigarettes, which means 1 in 4 are using e-cigarettes daily -- and that's why these students are looking to send a message.

Patrick Langdon, senior at Warsaw High and member of SADD

"We are potentially making a difference in people's lives and helping them fight addiction or help them from starting in the first place," said Langdon.

The ad will air on WCJW until January 31.

