‘I love saying I helped build this’: Middle school students at Camp Hard Hat build pavilion for Attica park

ATTICA, N.Y. — Attica Memorial Park is getting a brand-new pavilion installed, and it is entirely built by local middle school students.

Meet Michael Skrzypek. He may just be a Warsaw Middle/High School 8th grader, but he’s one talented builder.

“I have learned to cut something easily, how to write up a nice, good angle,” Michael said. “I love saying ‘I helped build this.’ ... My dad is a big building person, so I wanted to help him more once I learn.”

WKBW Camp Hard Hat began on Monday. It hopes to have to full structure built by Friday, so adults can finish off the roof and lay the concrete foundation.

Michael doesn’t work alone, he’s got seven other co-workers in middle school, just like him, like Attica 7th grader Jacob Copeland

“I do carpentry at home, and I like building a lot,” Jacob said.

“What has your favorite part of this process been?” 7 News reporter Derek Heid asked.

“So far, just seeing it come together and the improvement every day,” Jacob said.

Together, Jacob, Michael and their fellow campers are hard a work at Camp Hard Hat in Attica, building their community a brand-new pavilion at Attica Memorial Park.

WKBW The pavilion started taking shape on Wednesday, with the students raising the first trusses.

They work under the guidance of Genessee Vallley BOCES instructors and camp director Justin Dueppengiesser.

“It’s really impressive what they are able to accomplish in a week,” Dueppengiesser, the Executive Director of the Wyoming Co. Business Education Council, said.

WKBW After the instruction from the BOCES teachers, the students do all the work of drilling holes and tightening screws.

Having fun, learning to work together, all the while setting themselves up for their future careers.

“Whatever profession they might be looking into, they’ll be able to take this with them and learn something they can use throughout their life,” Dueppengiesser said.

“Any predictions as to how long we’re going to be seeing this in Attica Park?” 7 News reporter Derek Heid asked.

“Hopefully, hundreds of years, and hopefully a long time. It should stand for a while, it’s professionally built, and I think the community is going to be impressed when we get done with it.”

“I think it’s going to last a while. I think it’s going to be really nice,” Jacob said.

Not even in high school, yet, leaving a lasting mark on their community.