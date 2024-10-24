'I have a problem with that': Controversy over the hiring of former City of Buffalo employees at OTB

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In his first week as president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track betting Byron Brown will see some familiar faces working alongside him.

During a Board of Directors meeting at Batavia Downs Thursday morning — a majority of the board approved the hiring of Steve Casey and Mike DeGeorge.

"They are excellent workers. I think they will do excellent jobs in the capacities that they've been hired for," Brown said.

Casey is a former political aide to Brown and former deputy mayor for the City of Buffalo.

But you may remember, in 2021 Casey's political consulting firm LSA Strategies was convicted of wire fraud. Brown said that doesn’t concern him.

"In my estimation, he was well qualified for the work that I want him to do, and made a recommendation to the board, and the board hired him," Brown said.

DeGeorge was the spokesman for the former mayor. In that role, he made about $123,000 in 2023. As a director of communications, he’ll earn $130,000.

Casey will be the chief administrative officer and chief of staff. He’ll also earn a six-figure salary of $190,000.

Brown, who made $157,000 as mayor last year, will make $295,000 in the first year of his contract at OTB. That’s $615,000 for the salaries of three people.

The board voted to "restructure" positions at OTB so both DeGeorge and Casey are stepping into roles that didn't previously exist.

But the news hires, specifically Casey's, isn't sitting well with Tim Callan — an Erie County appointee to the OTB board — he voted no to both Casey and DeGeorge.

"I have a problem with that. I have a very severe problem with that. I don't think Steve Casey should have any job at this corporation," Callan. "Apparently, Mr. Casey was hired before Brown was here, and he had nothing to do with it, but he certainly has everything to do with the fact that he's promoting Mr. Casey to this new position."

Callan said Brown "attempted" to bring on Casey and DeGeorge without board approval.

"Fortunately, my colleagues on the board agreed that that provision should be stripped out, and all these positions would require board approval," Callan said.

Brown said that Casey can start right away since he has his gaming license but no word on DeGeorge yet since he's in the process of applying for his gaming license.