'Horrible': Police helping Village of LeRoy residents by reporting pothole locations on Facebook

LEROY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Potholes have been popping up all over Western New York this winter.

But in the Village of LeRoy, they've gotten so bad that the village police took to Facebook to vent, calling their roads the "LeRoy 500."

"Think Daytona 500, but with even more left turns," they posted, along with a list of potholes on Main Street and Route 19, both state-maintained roads.

"Oh, I hate it," said Lilly Scafetta, expressing her frustration with the road conditions.

Carmen Thomas described the roads as "horrible."

"They've been pretty brutal," Zack Moore said.

Police encouraged residents to report potholes. Those on state roads should be reported to the New York State Department of Transportation at 1-800-POTHOLE and village streets to the LeRoy Department of Public Works at 585-768-2527.