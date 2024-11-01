'Excited to share it': Aurora Brew Works' owners expand with new brewery in Wyoming County

SHELDON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family-owned business in East Aurora is expanding to the Town of Sheldon in Wyoming County. Next week, you can enjoy local drinks and food at Western New York’s newest brewery.

Owner Ashley Meyer Howe and her husband Darryl Howe are best known for founding Aurora Brew Works on Main Street in East Aurora, next door to Bar Bill.

“We are going on year 13 there and year one here,” Ashley said.

Now, they’re expanding the family business.

Wednesday, the Howes will be opening "Farmcraft" a restaurant and brewery just off Route 20 that they built from the ground up.

WKBW Ashley and Darryl made some of the brewery's new dishes and shared them with 7 News reporter Derek Heid on Thursday.

“This was a cornfield, just a big blank field,” Ashley said. “I grew up here on the land. So, my husband and I, we decided we wanted to share this with people."

For the past 13 years of running Brew Works, they have made a living selling beer from other New York State creators. Instead, Darryl tells me he finally gets to achieve his dream of selling beer that he made himself.

WKBW

“It’s fun to be a cheerleader for all craft beer, but come spring, it will be our beer, which is exciting to show what we can do now,” Darryl said.

The new restaurant will have a full bar of beers, wines and spirits, as well as a homemade food menu, but the star of the show is this view of the Wyoming County landscape.

WKBW

Farmcraft will open its doors for the first time next Wednesday. It will be serving up food and drinks Wednesdays through Sundays in Sheldon.