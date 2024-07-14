Dansville man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase, reaching over 90mph

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 25-year-old man is facing a number of charges following a high-speed police chase in Batavia.

Dandre Cramer took off after Genesee County Sheriff's deputies pulled him over during a routine traffic stop around 1am Sunday morning, according to Sheriff's deputies.

The chase reached speeds over 90mph, per authorities, before Cramer crashed his vehicle at the corner of School and Swan streets.

He tried to flee officers on fought, but was quickly taken into custody.

Alecia Kaus Yellow tape at the scene after the crash in Batavia



Deputies found a handgun with the serial number scratched off in his car.

Cramer is facing weapons charges along with unlawful fleeing and resisting arrest.