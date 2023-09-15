Watch Now
'Anyone in our department would have done the same thing': Batavia PD helps woman in need

WKBW
Posted at 3:49 PM, Sep 15, 2023
BATAVIA, NY — On Thursday afternoon, Officer Andrew Mruczek had the call to service at the Aldi's in Batavia to protect and serve his community in a new way.

"It was for a woman who ended up being blind, and she needed to get groceries, and she didn't have anyone else to assist her. So, being a police officer, our job is to serve and protect, and I wanted to serve in the best way I could to get back to her and provide for her," said Officer Mruczek.

His kindness and actions are captured in a photo of someone seeing Officer Mruczek help the woman.

Officer Mruczek took the call further, brought the woman back to her house, and filled her fridge with groceries.

But for Officer Mruczek, it's just a day on the job.

"Anyone in our department would have done the same thing. It's just a great experience," said Mruczek.

Helping his community even in the smallest of ways

"We're all able to provide the best service. We come back to our community," said Mruczek.

