24-year-old Caledonia woman killed in one-vehicle accident on Creek Road in Batavia

The 24 year old lost control of her vehicle on Creek Road in Batavia. She struck a telephone pole, a tree and then rolled down an embankment.
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia police say 24-year-old Tanysha Thomas of Caledonia died Saturday night in a one-vehicle accident.

According to police, Thomas lost control of her vehicle on Creek Road in Batavia. Thomas struck a telephone pole, a tree and then rolled down an embankment.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a call of downed power lines in the roadway on Creek Road when they discovered the overturned vehicle on fire in a ravine.

Crews put out the fire and recovered Thomas from the vehicle. She was taken to UMMC where she was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350.

