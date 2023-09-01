"20A is the new Thruway, as everyone knows", three seriously injured in crash

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Warsaw Fire Chief says three people suffered serious injuries, two were taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC after a crash early Thursday evening in Warsaw.

Fire Chief Deanna Wilcox says the crash happened on Route 20a around 6pm. She says seven people were in one of the vehicles, the other just had the driver. She says everyone was out of their respective vehicles when they arrived to the scene.

No charges have been filed in the crash. But Chief Wilcox says this kind of crash is becoming more common on this state road.

"Lately it seems to be more frequent, and a lot of them seem to be out-of-towners traveling on (Route) 20a", said Chief Wilcox. "20a is the new (NY State) Thruway, as everyone knows."

The Fire Chief says she believes some of the people involved were not wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash. She says The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

