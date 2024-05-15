19-year-old incarcerated at Wyoming County Jail found dead

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old incarcerated individual was found dead at Wyoming County Jail.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says a correction officer was conducting rounds at about 6 p.m. Tuesday and found the individual unresponsive in his cell.

Emergency services were called and lifesaving measures were performed but the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

No further information will be released until family has been notified.

The case was turned over to the New York State Attorney General's Office for further review.