Genesee Street reopens hours after crash in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Genesee Street reopened overnight after being closed for several hours due to a crash.

The crash happened just before 9:00 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Genesee Street and Pine Ridge Road.

Cheektowaga Police closed Genesee Street between Long and Normandy avenues to investigate the crash.

The road was reopened by 2:00 a.m. Tuesday when a Channel 7 News photojournalist captured police leaving the scene.

It is not clear what caused the crash, how many people were injured or the severity of people's injuries. Channel 7 News has reached out to Cheektowaga Police for this information but has yet to hear back.