Genesee County woman killed after striking deer on Route 19 in LeRoy

LEROY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and a deer on Route 19 in the Town of LeRoy.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff's office said that 58-year-old Judith A. Purdy of LeRoy was driving north on Route 19 when she struck a deer that entered the road. Purdy suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner.

Our ABC sister station, 13WHAM in Rochester, reports that the Rochester City School District confirmed Purdy was a teacher at School No. 22 in Rochester.