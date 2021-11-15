Genesee County woman facing DWI charge after hitting a pedestrian and dog

BERGEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Genesee County woman is facing a DWI charge after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and a dog.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Katherine Vail was arrested around 6:45 p.m. Saturday and charged with the following:
- Second degree reckless endangerment
- Driving while intoxicated - first offense
- Operate motor vehicle with .08% or more alcohol in blood
Vail was allegedly driving a vehicle intoxicated by alcohol when she hit a pedestrian and a dog.
No information was given on the condition of the pedestrian or dog.
Vail is due back in court December 8.