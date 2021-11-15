Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Genesee County woman facing DWI charge after hitting a pedestrian and dog

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 11:16 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:18:28-05

BERGEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Genesee County woman is facing a DWI charge after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and a dog.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Katherine Vail was arrested around 6:45 p.m. Saturday and charged with the following:

  • Second degree reckless endangerment
  • Driving while intoxicated - first offense
  • Operate motor vehicle with .08% or more alcohol in blood

Vail was allegedly driving a vehicle intoxicated by alcohol when she hit a pedestrian and a dog.

No information was given on the condition of the pedestrian or dog.

Vail is due back in court December 8.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!